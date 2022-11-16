SubscribeSign In
Collection by Tadashi Suzuki

63

bathroom Neolith
interior, kitchen with panoramic view
Kitchen, and bathroom with neolith finish
Interior floor with panoramic view, furniture Egger, parquet Khars.
Front door, joinery Schüco, thermowood canopy with glass on the top.
Terrace with glass handrail, finished with thermowood.
Exterior total
exterior, floor
Exterior
