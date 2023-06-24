SubscribeSign In
Collection by Gregory Culley

604 13th Ave East

View 15 Photos
Wood slats divide the space while providing additional storage.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
Karen and Brian’s home is a vibrant new addition to a block of midcentury bungalows in Vancouver, British Columbia. One of the volumes is clad in untreated tongue-and-groove Western red cedar. The other is covered in multicolored cedar shakes, which are skewed at an angle that aligns with the slope of the roof. Architect Clinton Cuddington of Measured Architecture worked with the owners to fine-tune the unconventional pattern and color palette. Concrete from the building that formerly occupied the site was repurposed for the stoop.
Due to the grade of the site, the front door opens onto a landing between staircases. A wall-sized pegboard made of Douglas fir plywood is used for hanging coats, bags, and other necessities. “The house is like a well-tailored suit that addresses a range of daily routines,” Cuddington observes.
Montalba Architects selected Eternit Floor Intense Crystal 103 mineral flooring for its lightness, longevity, resistance to fire, and recyclability.
The light-filled shelving.
Main Living Space
A traditional tatami room with shoji sliding doors is located next to the open-plan living space.
In the living room, guests gather on a matching ebony sofa and daybed from Hudson and a pair of Jorge Zalszupin lounge chairs. An Yves Klein coffee table—filled with the artist’s signature International Klein Blue pigment— provides a vivid burst amid otherwise organic tones. The walnut-and-bronze cabinetry is a custom design.
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
