5534
The home, originally a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house, was originally purchased by Sylvia Rocha as a place for her and her daughter to live. Now, more than 25 years later, Sylvia's daughter and grandson, Jax, continue to spend time at the house; Jax even has his own room in the expanded second floor loft area.
The team painted the exterior brick after patching it in places, like the section left by the removal of the door. “We could find the exact texture of brick, that classic Roman running bond, but we could not find it in the right color,” says architect Kailin Gregga. Painting the entire exterior unifies the façade. Rich Brilliant Willing “Hoist” sconces in Black was also added.
4 more saves