The home, originally a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house, was originally purchased by Sylvia Rocha as a place for her and her daughter to live. Now, more than 25 years later, Sylvia's daughter and grandson, Jax, continue to spend time at the house; Jax even has his own room in the expanded second floor loft area.
"The owner wanted the front door to match the same yellow of Caterpillar, the heavy machinery company,
The team painted the exterior brick after patching it in places, like the section left by the removal of the door. “We could find the exact texture of brick, that classic Roman running bond, but we could not find it in the right color,” says architect Kailin Gregga. Painting the entire exterior unifies the façade. Rich Brilliant Willing “Hoist” sconces in Black was also added.
The entrance to the Residence de l’Isle is planted with large coniferous trees.
The entrance to the home features a direct view of the rear courtyard and garden. "We were inspired by the Case Study Houses and some of Frank Lloyd Wright's Usonian homes," reveals Chevalier. "The relationship between the interior and exterior gardens was [something we] carefully studied."
The Cor-Ten panels make up the library’s lateral facade and act as a light filter, preventing direct sunlight from penetrating in. The dynamic panels dramatically transform the appearance of the front facade, whether open or closed.
Southeast Facade
Living room from the patio.
Bordering a six-acre nature preserve, Michael Haverland’s timeless Glass House has a saltwater lap pool, a travertine patio, and a detached 600-square-foot studio.
The lower level features Lezanne's in-house studio.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
