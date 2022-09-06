The exterior's European larch siding offers simple, rich texture that ties to the cabin to the outdoors.
The large picture window in the bedroom area blurs the distinction between the interior and the natural landscape.
The designers affixed small reading lights on each side of the headboard in the bedroom area to facilitate nighttime reading.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from European larch that's finished with a deep brown tone that mimics the color of tree trunks.
The cabin's interior walls are outfitted with dark-stained European larch.
An expansive picture window frames views of the natural landscape in the bedroom area, where the headboard doubles as a bar for the dining space.
The modular cabin's dining area showcases a built-in bar area flooded with natural light by an adjacent floor-to-ceiling window.
Aylott & Van Tromp's Nokken modular cabin, a hotel-suite-like accommodation that can be adapted to suit almost any remote location, is clad with black-stained European larch and perforated metal paneling.
Aylott & Van Tromp and Nokken's partners include electric bike companies that provide guests with transportation that will let them explore the natural surround.
Nokken modular cabin can be customized to suit almost any natural setting.