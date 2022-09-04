Inception Shades help to keep the space cool and comfortable by blocking UV rays during the hottest points of the day.Translucent fabric manages glare and provides privacy without blocking all light. The result is a warm, inviting ambient glow. “They’re just simple, beautiful shades that are easy to use,” says Karcher of the Inception Shades. “No pull cords or extra hardware.”
The home sits on the banks of Lake Leelanau, in the heart of farm country; nearby, you’ll find cherry and apple orchards and several vineyards. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a mood-boosting indoor/outdoor connection, and Inception Shades integrate seamlessly with window frames so as not to detract from the view.
The home sits on the banks of Lake Leelanau, in the heart of farm country; nearby, you’ll find cherry and apple orchards and several vineyards. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a mood-boosting indoor/outdoor connection, and Inception Shades integrate seamlessly with window frames so as not to detract from the view.