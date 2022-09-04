SubscribeSign In
"The open-front shed marks the south-east boundary and is a wonderful spot for long and lazy Sunday lunches,
Rising with the roof line, the lofty principal suite is bathed in natural light.
The kitchen offers a generous, well-considered layout of stainless steel cabinetry, as well as a central island which softly delineates the space from the large dining area.
Inside the main residence, the ground floor is organized in a predominantly open plan.
Entry to the house is through an open bay of a large, steel frame, which serves as a buffer from the adjacent bard.
