The garage is only 18 inches from one of the adjacent properties, which was allowed because the project is technically a renovation. Five-foot setbacks are typically required for ADUs.
The couple installed Marvin windows throughout the cabin, and chose a Nychair X and ottoman by Takeshi Nii for the view.
The property gets a view of Mount Rainier.
The 3,200-square-foot home is connected to a shed out back, which has an office and storage space.
Floor plan of Heritage House by Ment Architecture
Architect Ravi Raj leaned into the historic character of the neighborhood by designing a large pitched roof for the house. It had the added benefit of providing cover for an outdoor dining space, which connects to the larger wraparound deck.