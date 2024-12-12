The master bedroom is furnished with a Reve bed by Niels Bendtsen, an Ingmar chair by Jonathan Adler, and a Platner Arm Chair, which Warren Platner designed for Knoll in 1966. Wallace and Coco purchased the antique pieces in Fredericksburg, Texas.
Eco-conscious and energy-efficient, the structure’s heavily insulated walls and panels help the house approach passive energy standards. Exterior sliding shutters and deep overhangs contribute environmental benefits, as does the breeze wafting off the lake.
Colorful penny tile in blues and greens decorates the floor in the master bath. White penny tile wraps the walls, accented by a floating vanity and vessel sink.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.