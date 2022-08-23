The Sturgis's walls, floor and ceiling are all cross-laminated timber panels—3.25-inch thick sheets of douglas fir, manufactured in Montana and assembled at the Cubist Engineering shop. The box's air-tight construction and passive solar gain through the large windows means most climates need no additional insulation.
The Sturgis sits on a custom galvanized steel foundation with removable wheels and hitch, so it can be easily transported to site and then dropped directly on the ground, removing the need for a crane or big crew. The modular aluminum and garapa deck can be expanded or reconfigured with just two people.