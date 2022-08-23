SubscribeSign In
Among the configurations available for the "obsession space" in The Sturgis is a motorcycle garage with a gallery window wall into the space. LED uplights treat the bike as a museum piece.
The Sturgis's walls, floor and ceiling are all cross-laminated timber panels—3.25-inch thick sheets of douglas fir, manufactured in Montana and assembled at the Cubist Engineering shop. The box's air-tight construction and passive solar gain through the large windows means most climates need no additional insulation.
The Sturgis sits on a custom galvanized steel foundation with removable wheels and hitch, so it can be easily transported to site and then dropped directly on the ground, removing the need for a crane or big crew. The modular aluminum and garapa deck can be expanded or reconfigured with just two people.
The queen-size bed nests in the ceiling, dropped at night with a switch in the kitchen, till it sits just above the West Elm sofa and modular walnut coffee tables.
A gullwing door opens to The Sturgis's "obsession space"—a room that can be configured to house whatever the owner can't live without, whether that's a wine collection, mountain bike or motorcycle.
