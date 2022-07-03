Dwell House
Collection by
Tadashi Suzuki
43
View
11
Photos
The 160-square-foot concrete cabin features a propane cooktop alongside a wood-burning fireplace and hot tub.
The modular pool also uses propane to heat the water.
Zach Gasper, Jimmy Matthews, Nick Cioffi, and Mark Turner founded the Lost Whiskey Club in 2016.
The communal lodge features six nearly identical bedrooms alongside an interior made of exposed concrete, flooring, steel, and brass.
The communal lodge channels a traditional tobacco barn's black creosote siding.
A glass cabin offers panoramic views of the Virginia countryside.
Because of its remote location, the newly-built six-bedroom lodge uses propane to cook and heat the building and its tankless water heater.
The compound includes a communal farmhouse, a series of glass and concrete cabins, and a mobile whiskey bar in a refurbished Airstream.
Mark Turner drives his tractor along the 50 acres of the Lost Whiskey Club's property. The property is also surrounded by 5800 acres of protected public land.
