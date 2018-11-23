42 Unique Gifts From Marimekko to Inspire the Holiday Spirit

Make the most of the giving season with these timeless gifts—each with their own story to tell. From bold-hued apparel, to an utterly charming teapot, to a handbag inspired by a candy wrapper, take the guesswork out of your holiday shopping with our favorite picks from Marimekko.
Founded in 1951 by Armi Ratia and her husband, Viljo, Marimekko is a Finnish company that designs and manufactures high-quality fabrics and tableware, as well as clothing, bags, and other accessories. Characterized by saturated colors and bold patterns, Marimekko’s products are strong and visually striking, but they do not exclude delicacy or softness. Rather, Marimekko’s designs exist on a line between hard and soft, inspired by both urban elements and natural ones, and by tradition and modernity. Although founded over sixty years ago, Marimekko remains relevant, as it promotes a timeless quality. Fashion and design may have short-lived trends, but Marimekko encourages its designers to create textiles and products that endure, both physically and visually.