38 Gifts That Give Back From The Citizenry

38 Gifts That Give Back From The Citizenry

The Citizenry works with master artisans around the world to produce stunning, sustainably crafted home goods ranging from cozy textiles to chic tableware and furniture. Best of all, they invest 10% of all proceeds to support artisan entrepreneurs around the globe—so your gifts will give back to a good cause.

The Citizenry is a socially conscious home decor brand bringing the world’s best craftsmanship to the modern home. Country by country, they partner with master artisans blending modern style with time-tested techniques.
Dasar Bronze Trays
Shop Now
Dasar Bronze Trays
The Citizenry
Cascada Throw
Shop Now
Cascada Throw
The Citizenry
The Citizenry San Cristobal Wall Hanging
Shop Now
The Citizenry San Cristobal Wall Hanging
The Citizenry
Large Sheepskin Throw
Shop Now
Large Sheepskin Throw
The Citizenry
Shop Now
La Nieve Pillow
The Citizenry
Shop Now
Diamanta Throw (Dove Grey)
The Citizenry
Shop Now
Stone Washed Linen Pillowcases (Set of Two)
The Citizenry
Shop Now
Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle (Blush, Full Set)
The Citizenry
Shop Now
Paloma Throw
The Citizenry
Shop Now
The Barista Set (Earth)
The Citizenry
Shop Now
The Citizenry Halston Mugs
The Citizenry
Shop Now
The Citizenry Halston Vase
The Citizenry
Shop Now
Pashan Copper Vases
The Citizenry
Shop Now
The Citizenry Engobe Vase
The Citizenry
Shop Now
Mercado Hamper (Large)
The Citizenry
Shop Now
The Citizenry Riad Leather Ottoman
The Citizenry
Shop Now
The Citizenry Copper and Cognac Palermo Chair
The Citizenry
Shop Now
The Citizenry Nublado Throw (Ivory)
The Citizenry
Shop Now
The Citizenry Nublado Round Pillow
The Citizenry
Shop Now
Noche Blanket
The Citizenry