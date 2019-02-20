32 Modern Home Products that Embrace Living Sustainably

Investing in good design doesn't have to come with an ethical price tag. Dwell is constantly seeking out ways to outfit our homes without harming the environment. Celebrate—and protect—the only home we have with these eco-conscious products.

Gloster’s roots can be traced all the way back to West Africa in 1960, where a band of passionate entrepreneurs and furniture makers took the first steps on a long journey. Today, the same passion, conviction and pride that launched the Gloster brand continues to fuel our business. We may live in a different world than the one occupied by our founders, but one thing remains the same—we are furniture makers whose sole focus is to design and build the world’s best outdoor furniture.