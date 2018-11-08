32 Gift Ideas and Entertaining Essentials For The Modern Home

Contemporary, merry, and bright—we’ve got the perfect holiday decor to add a touch of sophistication to your home this holiday season (but it’ll look great the rest of the year too). From sleek flatware to glimmering vases to cozy throws, these versatile staples from Unison make great gifts for your party host, family members, and you.
Unison began in 2006, when husband and wife team Robert Segal and Alicia Rosauer returned to the States after a four–year design stint in Finland. Inspired by modern design, nature, architecture, photography, and traditional textiles, the two worked to establish a product line that would bring modern design into practical daily life.