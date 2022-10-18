Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
White oak flooring throughout helps unify the home, with the original ceiling beams painted white. In the dining room, a table and chairs from Burke Decor are capped with a pair of pendant lights from Gubi Louis Weisdorf. An antique Indian bench sits against the wall.
The architects worked together with Divya to make interior furnishing selections. "My parents used to own a showroom here in Houston where they would import antique furniture from India,
Entry
By simplifying their offerings in both layout and finish options, Homestead has managed to corral the challenges of working with contractors and homeowners, finding a balance that satisfies the majority of their clients and collaborators.
"Ideally, we'll be building more units than any developer to the nation's housing stock at the end of the decade, without problematic land use or displacing community members (one can dream, right?),
Staircase
ADU and Main House
The exterior of the ADU is clad in cement-board siding. "It's readily available, relatively affordable, and environmentally friendly,
The interiors feature accoya flooring, which extends outside to a wraparound deck. The home faces east to soak up morning sunlight.
The 900-square-foot prefabricated backyard ADU in Los Angeles, California, that Cover designed to bring a family closer together features bright white composite exterior siding and a deck made from thermally treated ash.
Second floor
First floor
Patio living space between main house and ADU
View from living room looking at bathroom and kitchen hall entry
T+E+A+M completed Northwood ADU in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in late summer 2021.