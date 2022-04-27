Floor Plan of Southfield Farm Cabin by Barlis Wedlick Architects
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
The majority of the house is clad in earth-tone modular brick. The brick was chosen for its durability, low maintenance, and the texture and pattern it lends to the elevations.
In Pukwana Beach, Wisconsin, Lindsay Pauly and Daniel Ohrtman married their desire for minimalism and sustainability with their wish for a family-friendly summer house.
White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
To make the living area feel much more open and comfortable, the architects created minmal service areas are hidden when the batipin-plwood panels are closed.
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
The couple snagged their Womb chair, a floor model, on sale.
Sleek storage lockers at the entry accommodate all of the family members. The bench is made from wood salvaged during the remodel.
A wooden staircase with built-in cabinetry connects to
All paints and oils used throughout the home have low VOCs, and there are rainwater storage tanks and a solar system outside.
The staircase that accesses the second level features a slim silhouette that preserves ground space for the open-plan first level, where the kitchen, dining, and living areas are located.
White-painted storage cabinets are built-in to the wall beneath the staircase.