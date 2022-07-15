SubscribeSign In
Outdoor rain shower and free standing Victoria & Albert clawfoot tub made of rust-free lava.
A wooden fence wraps around the historic Bungalow, which sits on a large lot in the Virginia Country Club neighborhood. Soaring trees provide ample shade, while also maximizing privacy.
Steps from the main structure is a 240-square-foot studio, which comes with a kitchenette and bath, and sits next to the Airstream. The sale also includes the original drawings Tay created for a phase-two addition that could be used to expand the living space and entrance foyer.
A trapezoidal window in the front door reflects the home’s overall geometry. Next to the door, a custom bench by Simon Hamui, who did all the millwork, provides an easy place to lace up boots before heading out for a hike.
"When we started out, Casey wasn’t married and wasn’t dating anyone," says architect Arthur Furman. "So the original project brief was less about bedrooms and bathrooms, and more about the character of the home. Specifically, the shape. Casey had an image in his mind of a house he had photographed early in his career in a wooded area of Maine. The house was a basic shape—as one would draw as a child—just a box with a gabled roof." The home's simple gabled shape is emphasized by the use of burnished stucco on all sides.
