Island Oasis with Incomparable Views of Hanalei, Kauai
This ocean bluff estate overlooks Hanalei and offers some of the most stunning views of the Bay, sunsets, waterfalls, rainbows, and a tapestry of verdant green mountains.
An additional guest residence with a full kitchen and laundry is located over a spacious 3-car garage. This island oasis combines views with privacy, and easy access to all that the North Shore has to offer.
1.52 Acres | 5,752 sqft | 4BR | 4.5BA | Offered for $8.9M