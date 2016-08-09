2 Acre Hanalei Beachfront Estate, Kauai

213 feet of prime beachfront property on Hanalei Bay with shelter, consistent offshore trade winds, sandbars and amazing views. The Faye property is one of only a few parcels that retain the large, open feel and the only one that is available for sale.

The Faye property was purchased by Hans Peter Faye in 1915, combining two original Hanalei Beach lots, resulting in twice the land area and beach frontage of current comparables. Building on the property may be permitted for up to 9,000 sqft, allowing for additional structures, pool and larger buildings.

2.01 Acres | 3,792 sqft Living | 7BR / 4BA | Offered for $ 21.95M

