Collection by
stephen mullens
122
View
19
Photos
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
Replacement of the garage and dining room created view corridors and a kind of courtyard between the renovated dwelling and the new guesthouse.
The new mantel uses tiles from Ann Sachs, and clear cedar panels accent the wall.
Historical details like the arched doorway between the living room and former dining room and coved ceilings were removed in opening up the space.
A built-in cabinet of straight grain Douglas fir separate the sleeping area from the bathroom.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
The purple flowers of sage and succulents are part of a landscape that reflects seasonal changes. Blu Dot Hot Mesh Lounge Chairs are on the main bedroom deck.
Minerit fiber cement pavers lead from the primary bedroom to the guesthouse and art studio.
The laundry room previously occupied the back of the house, and was extended to become the main bedroom.
Minerit paneling finished with wax also tops the counter of the kitchen island.
The oak floors are new but are typical of the original Spanish-style bungalows.
The coved roof and arched doorway came out, and the teal cabinets create a separation between the kitchen and living room.
A cedar deck, built-in bench, and Fermob Costa table and chairs under a new porch roof serve as a year-round dining area.
The side porch and living room were removed, along with the garage.
A cedar fence, porch, and chimney and a Minerit panel driveway syncs with the materials inside the courtyard.
