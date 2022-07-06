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Collection by Theresa Jump

120 Sunset

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The breakfast nook's custom bench includes cushioning covered with Maharam Fabric. Its oak base matches the floors.
The breakfast nook's custom bench includes cushioning covered with Maharam Fabric. Its oak base matches the floors.
A former utility nook, this butler's pantry is where Daniel and Sandy do a lot of canning and pickling. The pink telework helps keep the space from feeling too dark.
A former utility nook, this butler's pantry is where Daniel and Sandy do a lot of canning and pickling. The pink telework helps keep the space from feeling too dark.
The entryway features a family heirloom in the form of an antique dresser, which sits beneath a West Elm chandelier.
The entryway features a family heirloom in the form of an antique dresser, which sits beneath a West Elm chandelier.
The interiors are grounded by a simple palette of black and wood tones with a few pops of color.
The interiors are grounded by a simple palette of black and wood tones with a few pops of color.
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
A CB2 chair was reupholstered in a salmon-toned fabric that picks up hues in the Trinidad and Tobago tourism poster.
A CB2 chair was reupholstered in a salmon-toned fabric that picks up hues in the Trinidad and Tobago tourism poster.
The piecemeal flooring that changed from room to room was swapped out for white oak, and the front door, side lite, and trim all updated.
The piecemeal flooring that changed from room to room was swapped out for white oak, and the front door, side lite, and trim all updated.
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
The green plaster, a color inspired by the palette of architect Luis Barragán, now covers the stone fireplace and hearth, extending the column up to the ceiling so there’s no longer a line chopping up the wall. “It made such an incredible difference that it goes all the way to the ceiling. It draws your eye up,” says Brooke. The new built-ins are white oak, and evoke the style of what was there before.
The green plaster, a color inspired by the palette of architect Luis Barragán, now covers the stone fireplace and hearth, extending the column up to the ceiling so there’s no longer a line chopping up the wall. “It made such an incredible difference that it goes all the way to the ceiling. It draws your eye up,” says Brooke. The new built-ins are white oak, and evoke the style of what was there before.
A timber-framed screened porch gives guests a place to sit outside without being swarmed by mosquitos.
A timber-framed screened porch gives guests a place to sit outside without being swarmed by mosquitos.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
Blaine Architects capped the front addition to this Eichler home with a shed roof that mimics the slope of traditional Eichlers, but slants in the opposite direction to make it distinct. The wood screen is made from Accoya.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
Ben fashioned the stove-side cabinet as a freestanding unit. This area functions as the couple’s main prep space, and a deep drawer below holds bigger appliances like the food processor and a stock pot. The custom pot rack is by Kari Merkl of the local design and manufacturing company Merkled Studio.
Ben fashioned the stove-side cabinet as a freestanding unit. This area functions as the couple’s main prep space, and a deep drawer below holds bigger appliances like the food processor and a stock pot. The custom pot rack is by Kari Merkl of the local design and manufacturing company Merkled Studio.
“Using only wood to form a cabinet results in artistic moments. Diagonals read as decorative, but these strong triangles are necessary when you’re not using plywood,” Caleb says. “It’s pure joy to use the kitchen, knowing that all parts of it are built with meaning and without compromise.
“Using only wood to form a cabinet results in artistic moments. Diagonals read as decorative, but these strong triangles are necessary when you’re not using plywood,” Caleb says. “It’s pure joy to use the kitchen, knowing that all parts of it are built with meaning and without compromise.
The nursery features mahogany cabinets and the crib is from Crate and Barrel.
The nursery features mahogany cabinets and the crib is from Crate and Barrel.
The living room is furnished with an Eames lounge and ottoman and a Line credenza by Nathan Yong. The fireplace, also painted by the last owner, is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
The living room is furnished with an Eames lounge and ottoman and a Line credenza by Nathan Yong. The fireplace, also painted by the last owner, is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
Current owners Scott and Kelsey Bouska worked with Landscape East &amp; West to replenish the half-acre property.
Current owners Scott and Kelsey Bouska worked with Landscape East &amp; West to replenish the half-acre property.
Unexpected pops of color with original tile work await in some of the bathrooms. "To purchase Westhope is to become the steward of a living masterpiece, a timeless treasure, an iconic residence awaiting its next great chapter,
Unexpected pops of color with original tile work await in some of the bathrooms. "To purchase Westhope is to become the steward of a living masterpiece, a timeless treasure, an iconic residence awaiting its next great chapter,

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