SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Theresa Jump

120 Sunset

View 18 Photos
The nursery features mahogany cabinets and the crib is from Crate and Barrel.
The nursery features mahogany cabinets and the crib is from Crate and Barrel.
The living room is furnished with an Eames lounge and ottoman and a Line credenza by Nathan Yong. The fireplace, also painted by the last owner, is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
The living room is furnished with an Eames lounge and ottoman and a Line credenza by Nathan Yong. The fireplace, also painted by the last owner, is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
Current owners Scott and Kelsey Bouska worked with Landscape East &amp; West to replenish the half-acre property.
Current owners Scott and Kelsey Bouska worked with Landscape East &amp; West to replenish the half-acre property.
Unexpected pops of color with original tile work await in some of the bathrooms. "To purchase Westhope is to become the steward of a living masterpiece, a timeless treasure, an iconic residence awaiting its next great chapter,
Unexpected pops of color with original tile work await in some of the bathrooms. "To purchase Westhope is to become the steward of a living masterpiece, a timeless treasure, an iconic residence awaiting its next great chapter,
Homeowner Amy Clark requested the restored front doors be painted red like an Eero Saarinen womb chair. The "hat" roof's original shingles and metal soffits were removed and replaced with Kebony wood.
Homeowner Amy Clark requested the restored front doors be painted red like an Eero Saarinen womb chair. The "hat" roof's original shingles and metal soffits were removed and replaced with Kebony wood.
“Many of our customers watch remodel shows on television for inspiration and are under the impression that an entire kitchen can be remodeled in a few days,” explains Carter. “We explain it can typically take up to 12 weeks for a complete remodel and two to six weeks for a ‘swap the top,’ new paint, and appliances.”
“Many of our customers watch remodel shows on television for inspiration and are under the impression that an entire kitchen can be remodeled in a few days,” explains Carter. “We explain it can typically take up to 12 weeks for a complete remodel and two to six weeks for a ‘swap the top,’ new paint, and appliances.”
As part of the surrounded wooden lot, the backyard offers a lush lawn and in-ground pool.
As part of the surrounded wooden lot, the backyard offers a lush lawn and in-ground pool.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
The sauna is clad in aspen—an exception to the ubiquitous pine.
The sauna is clad in aspen—an exception to the ubiquitous pine.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
Refurbished vintage copper pendant lights hang above the kitchen’s handmade Manuka honey-colored tiles.
Refurbished vintage copper pendant lights hang above the kitchen’s handmade Manuka honey-colored tiles.
Husband-and-wife team Elaine and Stanley Yang of real estate and development firm Mini Inno discovered this 2,000-square-foot ranch home, and set about transforming it into an idyllic weekend retreat. Built in 1966, the home sits on 3.6 acres and, while the bones were good, it was a bit outdated in terms of style. The revitalized, Moroccan-inspired retreat is a sanctuary worthy of its soothing surroundings.
Husband-and-wife team Elaine and Stanley Yang of real estate and development firm Mini Inno discovered this 2,000-square-foot ranch home, and set about transforming it into an idyllic weekend retreat. Built in 1966, the home sits on 3.6 acres and, while the bones were good, it was a bit outdated in terms of style. The revitalized, Moroccan-inspired retreat is a sanctuary worthy of its soothing surroundings.
A sauna was a non-negotiable part of the family's wish list. Because of Handa's clever layout, it fits comfortably into the 1,500-square-foot floor plan.
A sauna was a non-negotiable part of the family's wish list. Because of Handa's clever layout, it fits comfortably into the 1,500-square-foot floor plan.
Before: Jessica and Stig Olson bought their San Francsico house in 2018. The 2-bedroom, 1-bath home had about 1300 square feet of living space over top a large unfinished garage, which has about the same square-footage. In a 2020-2021 remodel, the couple kept one parking spot, and finished about 700 square feet of the garage into living space.
Before: Jessica and Stig Olson bought their San Francsico house in 2018. The 2-bedroom, 1-bath home had about 1300 square feet of living space over top a large unfinished garage, which has about the same square-footage. In a 2020-2021 remodel, the couple kept one parking spot, and finished about 700 square feet of the garage into living space.
The new vanity is made of ACX Pine Plywood topped with decorative laminate by Abet Laminati. Schoolhouse Alabax sconces are mounted on the custom mirror. The floor tile is from Daltile.
The new vanity is made of ACX Pine Plywood topped with decorative laminate by Abet Laminati. Schoolhouse Alabax sconces are mounted on the custom mirror. The floor tile is from Daltile.