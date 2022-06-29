SubscribeSign In
The cabinets and staircase are made from local wood, the bean bag was a present from Bernjus.
After months of waiting for approvals to build a house in Sintra, Portugal, artist Chris Saunders decided to pivot, commissioning a custom tiny home on wheels from architecture studio Madeiguincho. The 200-square-foot house, with its honey-colored wood cladding and contrasting blond wood interior, suits Chris perfectly. “Since moving here I’ve simplified not only my way of living, but also my mentality and work ethic,” he says.
“Using only wood to form a cabinet results in artistic moments. Diagonals read as decorative, but these strong triangles are necessary when you’re not using plywood,” Caleb says. “It’s pure joy to use the kitchen, knowing that all parts of it are built with meaning and without compromise.
There wasn’t enough of the reclaimed Puriri timber for wall cladding, so the decision was made to use it for joinery elements and trims. The hardwood timber is also very strong and moisture resistant, so was appropriate to use in these areas.
Puriri timber reclaimed from a fallen tree on site was specified around the window and door jambs, sills, trims and bench tops. "The light falls on it showing up the beautiful green-brown tones and the patterns that the Puriri moth leaves in the timber,
Unsure of how to light under the loft, Monica turned to a friend from the gym who works in lighting design. He helped her with the design, the installation, and even gifted her materials.
A small kitchenette sits behind the living area, with ample storage options and charcoal cabinetry.
The new vanity is made of ACX Pine Plywood topped with decorative laminate by Abet Laminati. Schoolhouse Alabax sconces are mounted on the custom mirror. The floor tile is from Daltile.
A custom white oak counter supports a Duravit Vero Vanity undermount sink with a Graff M.E. single handle faucet in matte black mounted at the custom mirror. The wallpaper is Thibaut “Imperial Dragon” in Turquoise.
In the bathroom, the floor is covered in custom concrete tile from Mexico. The vanity is a vintage piece topped with a concrete sink basin.
The spaces are practical but not mundane. When Delagi isn’t at her bakery job, she uses her kitchen to make croissants, bagels, and—once last year—a wedding cake. The love seat is from Zinus, while the countertop is from PaperStone, the cooktop is from Avanti, and the refrigerator is from Frigidaire.
