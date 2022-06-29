120 Studio
After months of waiting for approvals to build a house in Sintra, Portugal, artist Chris Saunders decided to pivot, commissioning a custom tiny home on wheels from architecture studio Madeiguincho. The 200-square-foot house, with its honey-colored wood cladding and contrasting blond wood interior, suits Chris perfectly. “Since moving here I’ve simplified not only my way of living, but also my mentality and work ethic,” he says.
The spaces are practical but not mundane. When Delagi isn’t at her bakery job, she uses her kitchen to make croissants, bagels, and—once last year—a wedding cake. The love seat is from Zinus, while the countertop is from PaperStone, the cooktop is from Avanti, and the refrigerator is from Frigidaire.