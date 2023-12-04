Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Elizabeth Garrison

The gray-blue siding continues from the exterior to the interior to reinforce the seamless indoor-outdoor experience. The Callen chair and ottoman are from Room and Board.
During the renovation, the home’s older siding was swapped out for a rainscreen installation to improve moisture control.
Transom windows above the interior doors, as seen from the second-floor landing, promote air-circulation in the house, which does not have an air-conditioning system.
This airy addition on the back of a historic house in Boise is a model of sensitive renovation, seamlessly melding new and old. Photo by Lincoln Barbour.
A former closet was transformed into a double-height library, complete with a reading nook and a rolling ladder from Spiral Stairs of America. “That’s my favorite part of the house,” says Dan. “When I see Stella reaching for a book, there’s nothing better.”
Preservation Props Since the house is in a historic district, Beebe and Skidmore’s interventions were constrained by local guidelines, including a stipulation that the walls of the addition couldn’t line up with the walls of the existing house. They bumped the walls in by five feet on either side and painted the addition, clad in siding from Capital Lumber, a color complementary to the original building’s deep, bright blue. “A guy from Boise’s preservation office came by and said, ‘This is a perfect example of how we’d like people to build additions,’” says Dana. “We were pretty proud of that.” beebeskidmore.com capital-lumber.com
The courtyard offers an idyllic setting for outdoor entertaining or a quiet night by the pond.
