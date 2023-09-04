SubscribeSign In
The smoothly sculpted interior flows organically from room to room.
In the kitchen, a large picture window frames views of the surrounding forested land.
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.
Custom kitchen cabinetry with a stone countertop is made of the same ash wood sustainably harvested in Canada.
Inspired by industrial midcentury style and industrial Pop art, architect Janet Bloomberg very bravely set candy-colored cabinets against particleboard walls to create a wonderfully dramatic kitchen.
Designed by London-based practice RUSSIAN FOR FISH, this remodeled Victorian home has an almost completely yellow kitchen. Being in this space feels like being immersed in bright sunlight.
Sigurd Larsen's kitchen design was also used for the Danish interior and design house Broste's Copenhagen head office. Broste was founded in 1955, and is today one of Scandinavia's biggest brands within interior design.
Aston pendants by House Doctor match the metallic hue of the tap. White Miura Stools be PLANK provide seating at the island.
Oman and his partner Andrej Gregoric had the cupboards, stairs, and bed all custom-made. The interior casework provides storage and adds warmth to the concrete walls.
The quiet, minimalist kitchen features a wall in the same “criptoméria" wood used for the bookshelf in the living room. A Davide Groppi Punto 2 PL light hangs over the dining table.
The custom zinc cabinets and quartzite countertops of Mark Berryman’s Tribeca apartment reflect the sun as it sets over Manhattan. Workstead designer Robert Highsmith kept the apartment’s original fir beams and painted its existing pipes Onyx by Benjamin Moore. The counter stools are by Sawkille, and the floors are white oak from LV Wood. The range is by Viking.
Danish blogger, Tikkie Elsøe, chose mint green
The kitchen opens to the elements thanks to sliding doors from C.R. Laurence. The anigre in the kitchen is the same employed in the master bedroom.
Another customization of the Basis Linoleum in olive with handles,edges and counter tops done in natural oak.
