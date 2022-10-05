SubscribeSign In
"The most challenging part of the design was fusing the old part of the house with the new addition," says principal architect Alex Terry. The character and architectural integrity of the single-level 1950s ranch house was thoughtfully reconsidered during the addition and remodel. The home’s front porch, typical of the period, was refreshed with Ipe decking and railing.
New concrete pathways, all built by Jake and Antony, are arranged around an artful tool shed, which has a weathered steel wall punched with a pattern from the Faroe Islands in Denmark, where Sigrid is from. “That was a nod to Sigrid’s heritage,” says Bassett. The shed also acts as a privacy screen for the patio below it.
Tyler created steel window boxes with depth to help filter sunlight and protect the glass from rainy weather.
Lisa, a landscape designer, spent many months creating the land around the house. "There are typical West Coast perennials, including salal, sword fern, and oregon grape, and we planted a large selection of native, drought tolerant, food producing perennials,
A Quartzite path leads to the entrance, where a work by Rashid Johnson and a reflection of the Dragon blood tree that Gillian calls Sid Vicious are visible through the window at right. "I named all the trees after musicians,
Tyler fabricated the metal stair rail, which contrasts with the brick flooring in the entry, the wood stair treads, and the concrete flooring of the living area.
The walls and floors are covered in white oak, with wall hooks from Stahl and Board. The overhead light is AND Lighting Pipeline. “I am a tall human and I need room to span and hug and embrace and bring people in,” says Natalie. “So it felt like the entry was really the driver for how we were going to manipulate the house.”
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
The kitchen now has much more counter space, thanks to the new layout, with a quartz slab Rossi found on “super sale.” The pantry doors are repurposed, and the backsplash is a terracotta tile that the designer has had in storage since 2017.
The Hideout lives on the same five-acre property as another guesthouse Castillero owns, The Woodlands.
The sunroom in the ADU boasts a clear polycarbonate ceiling with millwork adding storage and concealing the washer-dryer.
The daughters' bathroom showcases pink tile in two shades and concrete flooring.
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
Natural light from the garden fills the parlor-level kitchen.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
