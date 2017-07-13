Home Tours
Found MUJI Celebrates German Craftsmanship With a New Collection of Useful Objects
Muji's Found series unveils a new collection of curiosities inspired by the culture and customs surrounding German craftsmanship.
Modern by Dwell Magazine: Outdoor Collection
Take it outside by exploring a deeper preview of select outdoor items from our Modern by Dwell Magazine collection for Target.
Modern by Dwell Magazine: Indoor Collection
The Modern by Dwell Magazine indoor collection brings an array of furniture, lighting, home decor, and accessories to Target on...
Design Classic: Jens Risom Collection
Jens Risom's 1942 designs for Knoll were born out of wartime necessity but went on to become signature midcentury modern designs.
This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection
Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture designs a two-level garage and residence with a ground-floor space that was built to...
Dwell Leaps Off the Page With a New Collection For Target
Designers Chris Deam and Nick Dine discuss the new Modern by Dwell Magazine home collection for Target, launching in December.
Reebok and Eames Office Are Releasing a Special Sneaker Collection
The sportswear brand has partnered with the legendary designers’ estate to unveil a range of sneakers inspired by the creative...
Step Into Spring With The Citizenry’s Serene New Collection
The Desert Calm Collection is a soothing assortment of rugs, pillows, and other thoughtful home accents.
Got $100? You Can Start an Art Collection. (Really.)
The Affordable Art Fair New York is back, so we asked the exhibition's organizers to round up the best in show—all for $500 or...
IKEA Turns to Regional Makers and Artisans for a Handcrafted Summer Collection
The new LOKALT line of housewares features expressive designs from Jordan, Thailand, and India.
Urban Outfitters’ Spring 2020 Furniture Collection Is a Certified Dreamscape
With four distinct styles to choose from, these trendy pieces are a perfect fit for every home.
Avocado’s Green, Organic Bedding Collection Is the Stuff of Dreams
The company’s new line of sustainable bedding delivers premium quality and comfort at a friendly price.
Sharp Edits in a SoHo Loft Spotlight the Owner’s Art Collection
Architect Kyle O’Donnell of Gramercy Design finds the perfect place for every piece, from Andy Warhol skate decks to a Mickey...
This Teak Outdoor Living Collection Pairs Sustainability and Scandinavian-Inspired Style
Sustainability and innovative, minimalist design are at the forefront of Gloster’s luxe collection of teak outdoor furniture.
Brizo’s New Collection Is a Stylish Nod to Frank Lloyd Wright
The American architect’s love of elemental design drawn from nature was the starting point for Brizo’s latest bath collection.
A Soulful Home in China Highlights the Owner’s Vintage Furniture Collection
For his longtime friend, designer Bob Chen creates a tranquil residence wherein every piece tells a story.
Grove Collaborative Taps Interior Designer Jeremiah Brent for Their Holiday Collection
The highly giftable, eco-friendly home care products are elegant and approachable.
This Zesty, New Collection From Backdrop Presents the “It” Colors of Summer
A collaboration with New York City design shop Coming Soon, these limited-edition hues will punch up any room.
Hunter Douglas Remains the Ace of Shades With Two New Designer Collections
Eye-catching patterns, colors, and handcraft in the brand’s latest soft goods will dress up your windows.
Florence Knoll’s Personal Art Collection Heads to Auction This Fall
The collection includes works by world-renowned artists including Pablo Picasso, Paul Klee, Louise Nevelson, and Josef Albers.
Time Travel Back to the ’90s With Otherland’s New Candle Collection
Otherland’s first decade-inspired collection pours the best the ’90s had to offer into three new scents.
The Dwell x Target Lookbook Reveals a Sleek New Collection for the Modern Home
Ahead of the December 27 launch, the Modern by Dwell Magazine lookbook features a wide array of furniture, decor, and home...
An Artist’s Loft in Miami Displays an Eye-Popping Collection of Vintage Furniture
Artist Christopher Florentino’s Ghost Loft is a delightful mix of midcentury treasures, Pop art, and Japanese design.
Sleek Minimalist Design and Enduring Quality Transcend Gloster’s Latest Collections
The luxe teak outdoor furniture line launches three new collections that embrace technology and sustainability.
A Family Used Its Quirky Collection of Found Objects to Transform a Historic Farmhouse
The renovation features upcycled materials and custom furniture created by local craftspeople.
Material Kitchen Just Launched Their First Dinnerware Collection—and It’s a Mood
The kitchenware company teams up with Soilbaker for a collection of handcrafted ceramics that you’ll want to pass down for...
Kravitz Design’s New Collection Makes a Worldly Statement in Livable Craftsmanship
Lenny Kravitz and the Kravitz Design team embrace pattern and form, combining hard edges and soft textures to create a sensuous...
Quirky 1970s House in the English Countryside Showcases an Amazing Modern Furniture Collection
A British design pioneer transforms a 1970s bachelor pad an hour outside London into a stylish furniture laboratory.
Drew Barrymore’s New Home Collection Arrives Just in Time for the Holidays
The fall collection of Drew Barrymore Flower Home is unapologetically maximalist with holiday entertaining in mind—and pieces...
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Launches Its First Outdoor Collection
The eco-conscious home furnishings brand brings its signature comfort to the outdoors.
MENU Launches a Warm, Soulful Collection by Famed Midcentury Designer Arthur Umanoff
“They tell a story in your home,” says his daughter, Wendy Umanoff, who helped the Danish brand bring these obsession-worthy...
CALPAK’s New Hue Collection Is About to Seriously Upgrade Your Luggage
Seven styles and four colors designed to take you to your destination in style.
Obakki’s New Collection of Handcrafted Bowls and Spoons Reveals the Beauty of Slow Design
Carved by master craftsman Amadou in Mali, Africa, these small-batch goods make use of discarded redwood and blackwood.
Get Organized and Productive With Our New Homework Collection From Modern by Dwell Magazine
After launching our new Dwell x Target collection back in December, we've continued to bring you modern pieces for your home that...
Drew Barrymore’s Boho- and Midcentury-Inspired Home Collection Starts at $18 a Pop
The actress launched Drew Barrymore Flower Home in partnership with Walmart last week, bringing you cheery, retro home decor and...
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams’ Spring Collection Introduces a Fresh Take on Comfort
The new collection celebrates The Comfort of Being You.
