The Meditative Pastime of Rock Collecting Inspires an Artful Lighting Series
Modeled after ocean-tumbled rocks, the smooth forms of these sustainably made lamps will make you want to pick them up and take...
An Art-Collecting Couple’s L.A. Home Is a Masterpiece in Its Own Right
Síol Studios gives a 1920s Spanish Colonial house a bespoke renovation that frames an amazing art collection.
An Introduction to Art Collecting
For millennia, kings and clerics alike have understood that little inspires awe and confers power better than a battalion of...
Millennials Are Coming for the Tiny Collectible Christmas Village
There’s a thriving collector scene for these towns—which come in increasingly modern themes—and reason to believe younger...
Plugged-In Prefab Collects Weather Data to Conserve Energy
Easy-to-assemble wooden modules and home automation systems make this Serra d'Espadà residence as sustainable as it is smart.
This Petite Paris Apartment is a Vintage Furniture–Filled Delight
An eccentric and eclectic Paris apartment reflects a lifetime of thoughtful collecting—and a considered eye.
8 Tiny Sheds and Studios Used as Home Offices or Creative Retreats
These days, sheds and backyard studios are no longer just places to store gardening tools or holiday decorations, but they're...
Gaze Upon the Psychedelic, Trashy Beauty of Bethan Laura Wood’s Favorite Vase
Designer Bethan Laura Wood, known for her colorful work—and her equally vibrant personal style—shops the world for all things...
The Ursa Off-Grid Tiny Cabin Is as Sustainable as It Is Stylish
Inspired by the idea of a living organism, Madeiguincho designed a 188-square-foot cabin that collects, stores, and reuses...
The Latest Water-Saving Technology for Your Home and Garden in 2020
This year’s selections range from a voice-activated faucet to a panel that collects drinking water from sunlight and air.
A Midcentury Home in Malibu Shines After a Radiant Renovation
Studio Bracket Architects turn a 1949 International Style home into an ideal escape for a couple who collect pre-war American...
This Translucent Shed Hosts a Couple’s Home, Garden, and Cooking School Under One Roof
A corrugated shell bursts with life on a rugged site in Victoria, Australia.
Top 9 Bathrooms of 2020
From the whimsical to the austerely beautiful, the contenders in this year’s Dwell Design Awards are singular sanctuaries.
J.Lo and A-Rod List Their Park Avenue Apartment For $17.5M
Less than a year after purchasing this sprawling, light-filled Park Avenue pad, the celebrity power couple put it back on the...
Landscape Architect Lisa Switkin Muses on the Connection Between Nature and Memory
Switkin recalls 25 years’ worth of memories from a memento box that never leaves her deskside.
A Visual Journey Through Stockholm's Hotel Ett Hem
Many hotels have figured out how to make guests feel at home, but Ett Hem in Stockholm goes above and beyond.
The Historic Villa Once Home to Poul Henningsen Receives a Modern Renovation
After suffering a devastating fire, the chic chateau—now home to a family of three—undergoes a transformational restoration.
Harmonizing With Nature, These Eco-Huts Offer Respite in the Heart of France
On a reforested nature reserve in Saubion, France, a series of private, wooden structures known as Les Echasses Hotel perches at...
British-Nigerian Artist and Designer Yinka Ilori Is Forever Inspired by This Humble Bowl
Made from dried calabash fruit and commonly used across Africa, the bowls have provided Ilori with creative inspiration since his...
Modern Take on a Texas Farmhouse
A modern, gabled home in Austin is designed to feel like a "leftover railroad house that had been repurposed."
Vonnegut/Kraft Makes Wood Furniture (and Collect Home Items) That Bridge Old and New Ideas
The husband-and-wife design team mix antiques with eclectic, home-spun goods.
A Craftsman Bungalow in San Francisco Gets a Striking, All-Glass Rear Facade
An unassuming 1906 Craftsman in Noe Valley hides a three-story, steel-and-glass facade from view.
Jean Prouvé's Design Legacy
An exhibition showcasing the ins and outs of Jean Prouvé’s industrial design aesthetic is the final word on the French master’s...
The Garage That’s as Fun as the Living Room
After a tree falls in Santa Monica, a garage is reborn as a 600-square-foot family gathering spot.
GO Home Takes the Passive House Approach to Prefab
It can take as little as two weeks to build one.
The Ever-Romantic, Candlelight-Inspired Wick Lamp Now Comes in Black and White
Graypants' portable lamp easily transitions from a fanciful soirée to an outdoor adventure.
This Carbon-Negative Cabin Is the Sustainable Home of the Future
Perkins & Will designs a mountaintop Passive House that takes energy efficiency to the next level.
You Can Finally Buy an Ecocapsule Micro Home in the U.S.
The tiny pod home can harvest all of its own energy and water—and it just officially launched in Times Square during NYCxDesign.
Will We Innovate a Solution to Water Scarcity?
Ancient and emerging technologies promise sustainable answers to water shortages.
Art and Nature Converge at a Couple’s Glass, Cedar, and Stone House in New York
In Westchester County, architect Carol Kurth designs an airy, gallery-like home that places artwork and the outdoors on equal...
Balthazar Korab: Architect of Photography
A new biography highlights the rich, black-and-white photography of Balthazar Korab, whose sharp imagery helped give a face to...
An Abandoned Stable in Spain Is Transformed Into a Sustainable Vacation Home For Rent
This forgotten stable in the Spanish province of Cáceres was converted into a vacation rental that takes full advantage of its...
Stay in a Tiny, Eco-Friendly House in a Portuguese Schist Village
Three former animal sheds take on new life as minimalist retreats in the tiny, rural village of Ferraria de São João in Portugal.
The Yard Zone
The space outside your walls should be as thoughtfully considered as the space within.
The Complete Dwell Guide to Eames Shellspotting
Yeah, yeah: We know. Dwell homeowners love an Eames shell chair, and our readers love to point out just how much.
Pop Art, Street Art, and Space-Age Furniture Collide at a Painter’s Midcentury Ranch Home in Florida
Painter Christopher Florentino explains how he revived a 1963 house by modern architect Gene Leedy.
