These 3 Co-Living Companies Are Transforming Urban Living
With co-living, the living's easy—you don’t have to worry about cleaning or running out of toilet paper, as it's all taken care...
Can Co-Living Survive in a Socially Distanced Future?
Over the past decade, soaring rents and urban loneliness have been driving people to live closer together.
Forget Coworking—These Coliving Spaces Let You Travel the World For $1,800 a Month
Roam is a company that blurs the boundaries between work, travel, and adventure while providing comfort, community, and spaces...
A Venice Beach Abode Becomes a Chic Co-Living Space Where Everything's For Sale
Two forward-thinking companies collaborate on a project to transform an unassuming L.A. property into a blend of retail, work,...
Node’s New Co-Living Space Offers Instagram-Worthy Apartments For Rent
Node's new community-focused rental apartment complex is launching in Echo Park at the end of January.
Just in Time for a New Age of Remote Work, Kibbo Combines Van Life and Co-Living
With a growing fleet of converted vans, a network of community clubhouses, and a vision of tech-enabled “ephemeral cities,” Kibbo...
A Tiered Home in Los Angeles Hugs a Steep Slope
Referencing Case Study architecture, Three Step House in Silver Lake gradually climbs a curving site.
A Gumby-Green Floor Adds Playful Pizzazz to This Rentable Studio in London
Located in the co-living project High Street House, the fully furnished, photogenic flat is now available to rent.
These Radically Reimagined Shophouses in Singapore Break the Co-Living Mold
Inspired by the experimental spirit of L.A.’s Case Study Houses, these remodeled shophouses will upend your expectations for...
These Tasmanian Cabins Mimic the Curves of the Nearby Coastline
In Coles Bay, Tasmania, Freycinet Lodge’s undulating pavilions of wood and glass place guests at the heart of the wilderness.
8 Live/Work Spaces We'd Move Into in a Heartbeat
These dynamic live/work spaces bring together the home and office for the best of both worlds.
Step Inside One Couple’s Game-Changing Live/Work Loft
Drawing inspiration from game design and the whimsical geometries of M.C. Escher, architecture firm CHA:COL designs a...
8 Examples That Show How Loft Living Goes Beyond Just NYC
When you think of loft living, your mind may flash to the interesting lofted dwellings of New York City's Tribeca or Soho—but...
A Small Manhattan Home Gains Space With Two Cozy Lofts
Nestled in a pre-war duplex in New York City, the historic apartment is treated to a modern makeover.
A Shaded Veranda Wraps Around This Japanese Dwelling
Taken from the traditional engawa, the covered porch extends the living room toward the surrounding mandarin plantations.
A Stoic Structure in Oaxaca Gives Way to a Couple’s Convivial Home
Designed for gatherings, Nuestro Sueño features living spaces that flow one into the next, all surrounding a central open-air...
In San Francisco, a Developer Proposes Packing People into Underground Pods
The 50-square-foot subterranean sleeping pods are expected to rent for $1,000 to $1,375 a month.
This Tiny Transforming Apartment Is a Playground For Pets
Sim-Plex Design Studio creates a home that shifts and adapts, with dedicated nooks and crannies for three people, a parrot, and a...
A Sustainable Home Near Sydney Boasts Chicken Coops, Vertical Gardens, and More
A new home in Australia raises the question: Is it possible to produce much of your own food and energy while living near the...
Feast Your Eyes on ‘The Apartment,’ a Hybrid Gallery and Homestay in Copenhagen
Created by gallerist Tina Seidenfaden Busck, The Apartment Accommodation is a chic rental that celebrates art and design.
Design Digest: Remembering Will Alsop, Elon Musk Makes Bricks, and More
British maverick and architect Will Alsop passes away, Elon Musk plans to make bricks for affordable housing, Good Things...
An Architect’s Home in Sydney Is a Masterful Lesson in Sustainable Design
CplusC Architectural Workshop’s Clinton Cole has equipped his Darlington address with a solar-panel facade, rainwater harvesting,...
A 17th-Century Stone Home in Spain Gets a Modern-Day Glow Up
A pandemic lockdown affords a young couple the opportunity to create a charmingly uncomplicated home in the Catalan countryside.
These Prefab Tiny Homes Can Be Linked to Create Entire Apartment Complexes
PolyRoom by French design studio Cutwork is a compact, flexible living space designed for endless applications.
The Tiny Hollywood Home of Mad Men's Vincent Kartheiser
Mad Men’s Vincent Kartheiser has all he needs in his compact, 580-square-foot Hollywood abode.
This Hermosa Beach Home With an Underwater Pool Window Nails California Living
Drawing from Nordic, midcentury modern, and beach house traditions, this family home is serene yet playful.
A Lakeside Home Brings a Scandinavian Sensibility to the Midwest
After a devastating fire, architect David Salmela designs a house to replace a beloved lakeside retreat in Wisconsin.
The Rooms in This Tiny Apartment Change Size at the Push of a Button
Enorme Studio’s high-tech Beyome system aims to make compact homes live larger than their square footage.
These Chic Apartments in Hong Kong Will Actually Make You Want to Live Where You Work
Setting a new precedent for live/work concepts, Bizhouse’s serviced apartments promote productivity and relaxation.
A Community of Eco-Friendly Cottages Pops Up in Massachusetts
Modeled after New England barns and surrounding a shared garden, these sustainable homes form a forward-thinking co-housing...
The 20 Most-Liked Homes on Our Instagram in 2023
Look to the spaces our followers loved most for the design trends to watch in the year ahead.
An Imaginative Courtyard House in Singapore Makes Room for Multiple Generations
Colorful, reclaimed teak windows and doors punctuate a renovated home for a Pilates instructor and her parents.
Reflections on a Lake
Unobtrusively distinct from its neighbors, a weekend house in Mexico assimilates the colors of the surrounding landscape on...
New York Architects on How COVID-19 Is Urging Us to Rethink Home Design
The pandemic is already reshaping our ideas of home to emphasize wellness, hygiene, and work/life balance.
Quietly Swiss
A chalet shaped after the surrounding mountains of Les Jeurs.
10 Best Places For Design Nerds to Dine in Mexico City
Mexico City is the creative haven du jour teeming with epicurean delights, stunning architecture, and a bustling arts scene.
