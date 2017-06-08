Home Tours
Outdoor Living in NYC
The super's unit was anything but in this Upper West side co-op, however architect Brad Zizmor saw potential in the apartment...
Comic Book Legend Stan Lee’s Former San Francisco Pied-à-Terre Lists for $1.35M
The creator of Spider-Man spent his time in San Francisco relaxing in this Four Seasons residence.
This New Shipping Material Is 50% More Efficient Than Cardboard Boxes—and Way Easier
All you really need is a pair of scissors.
Kanye West’s Star Wars-Inspired Prefab Home Prototypes May Get Torn Down
‘Ye’s vision of affordable dome homes for the masses hits a major road block.
Why the Crosley C20 Turntable Should Be on the Design and Music Lover’s Wish List
Superior sound and thoughtful design make this turntable worth the price tag.
Kick Off Sweater Season With These October Sales
Here are the best savings on tech, bedding, apparel, and more to get your wardrobe and home ready for autumn’s chill.
Take an Eco-Escape to a Spherical Forest Villa in an Eroded Volcanic Cone in Rwanda
With interiors and an architectural style that's deeply rooted in indigenous design traditions, the recently opened Bisate Lodge...
Going Circular Is the New Green—Here’s How Home Goods Companies Are Closing the Loop
From IKEA to Emeco, a growing number of businesses are slashing waste by putting it straight back into production.
Design Icon: C. Howard Crane
Even without any architectural training, C. Howard Crane built some of the most decadent theaters of the country.
Snag This Rare International Style Home in Washington, D.C.
Designed by esteemed local architect Louis Giles, Jr., the house combines midcentury cool with tasteful modern upgrades.
Fall Under the Spell of This M.C. Escher-Inspired Hotel in China
In Guilin, Studio 10 transforms two guest rooms in The Other Place to be mind-bending, whimsical retreats.
An Elegant Two-Story Home in the D.C. Area Lists for $3M
The newly renovated abode was designed in 1970 by midcentury-modern architect Charles Goodman.
Feast Your Eyes on Washington D.C.'s Newest Co-Working Space For Women
Located in the lively area of Georgetown, The Wing's latest outpost is a medley of bright colors, unique furniture, luxe fabrics,...
A Passive House in the Netherlands Embodies 5 Tips to Consider When Planning Your Own
This 2,500-square-foot Passive House was built using a panelized system—meaning the parts of the house were delivered from the...
Before & After: An Architect Couple Deftly Expand Their D.C. Home Without Losing Its Lived-In Charm
With a three-story addition, Catherine and VW Fowlkes rearrange their 1930s residence and celebrate its unassuming sweetness.
Kansas City’s Tara Raghuveer Has a ‘North Star’ and It’s True Social Housing
The activist and director of KC Tenants explains why the organization’s goal is to move the U.S. away from the private housing...
Head to Arkansas for What May Be America's Coolest Art and Design Hotel
Architect Deborah Berke designs a modern retreat in Bentonville, Arkansas, for 21c, a hotel mini-empire blending art, design, and...
One Night in Kohler’s Old Company Town, Now a Luxury Resort and Spa
When it comes to leisure at its namesake Wisconsin vacation complex, the kitchen and bath brand means business.
We’ll Take One of Everything From Parachute and A.L.C.’s New, Limited-Edition Collection
Sweet dreams are made of this chic set of sleepwear and accessories.
20 Impressive Floating Homes That Go With the Flow
All aboard! These stylish vessels might just inspire you to set sail, and leave land far behind.
Azurest South: The Virginia Home Where a Pioneering Queer Black Architect’s Legacy Lives
A compelling new book about Amaza Lee Meredith writes the trailblazer’s work into the American modernism narrative—starting with...
Restoring Breuer's House in Garden
Kykuit, the Rockefeller estate in Pocantico Hills, New York, hearkens from the days of robber barons and captains of industry.
Alluring Meets Affordable With These 5 Chicago Prefabs
Despite its compact urban setting, prefab homes are becoming increasingly favored in Chicago, Illinois.
A Bright Mexican Home Brilliantly Weaves Nature Into its Design
In Mexico, a colorful home prioritizes nature by integrating four on-site trees into its layout.
Inside Blu Dot Cofounder John Christakos’s Midcentury Minneapolis Home
Originally designed for a sculptor by Elizabeth “Lisl” Close, the gallery-like residence makes space for family, grand...
Reebok and Eames Office Are Releasing a Special Sneaker Collection
The sportswear brand has partnered with the legendary designers’ estate to unveil a range of sneakers inspired by the creative...
Marilyn Monroe’s Final Home Is Temporarily Saved From Demolition
Los Angeles preservation aficionados flew into action when news of an impending demo permit hit last week.
Sweden’s Tallest Timber Building Is a Towering Feat of Sustainable Architecture
Airtight and quick to assemble, Sweden’s carbon-sequestering Kajstaden tower is a beacon for green building.
How E-Commerce Changed the Knockoff Furniture Game
Direct-to-consumer revolutionized the furniture market. What’s at stake when fakes are easier to find than ever?
A Dark Serpentine Structure Works as a Surprisingly Airy Family Home
Though the building, located outside of Mexico City, might seem brutal at first, its emphasis on and integration with nature...
Before & After: They Gave Their Dilapidated Washington D.C. Home the Renovation of a Lifetime
“I’m going to die in this house,” says homeowner Ezekiel J. Emanuel, who famously wrote an essay about how he will refuse medical...
Taking Architecture to the BMX Track
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
A Miami Renovation That Blends Concrete and Rich Wooden Interiors
Designed with Floridian sensibilities, this bright loft gives an otherwise industrial space some warmth.
This Organic Modern Masterpiece by Kendrick Bangs Kellogg Is on the Market For $2.5M
The dramatic seaside residence with framed panoramic views of the Pacific is looking for a new owner.
A Series of Interlocking Gables Create a Light-Filled Family Home in Denmark
C.F. Møller Architects implements an abundance of brick in an homage to another of their projects, the elegant Aarhus University.
Deciding to Rebuild After a Fire Is Just the First Step
Four years after the devastating Woolsey fire, Malibu residents who lost everything are still waiting for approvals, and...
