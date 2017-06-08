Outdoor Living in NYC The super's unit was anything but in this Upper West side co-op, however architect Brad Zizmor saw potential in the apartment...

Kick Off Sweater Season With These October Sales Here are the best savings on tech, bedding, apparel, and more to get your wardrobe and home ready for autumn’s chill.

Going Circular Is the New Green—Here’s How Home Goods Companies Are Closing the Loop From IKEA to Emeco, a growing number of businesses are slashing waste by putting it straight back into production.

Design Icon: C. Howard Crane Even without any architectural training, C. Howard Crane built some of the most decadent theaters of the country.

Snag This Rare International Style Home in Washington, D.C. Designed by esteemed local architect Louis Giles, Jr., the house combines midcentury cool with tasteful modern upgrades.

Fall Under the Spell of This M.C. Escher-Inspired Hotel in China In Guilin, Studio 10 transforms two guest rooms in The Other Place to be mind-bending, whimsical retreats.

Feast Your Eyes on Washington D.C.'s Newest Co-Working Space For Women Located in the lively area of Georgetown, The Wing's latest outpost is a medley of bright colors, unique furniture, luxe fabrics,...

A Passive House in the Netherlands Embodies 5 Tips to Consider When Planning Your Own This 2,500-square-foot Passive House was built using a panelized system—meaning the parts of the house were delivered from the...

Kansas City’s Tara Raghuveer Has a ‘North Star’ and It’s True Social Housing The activist and director of KC Tenants explains why the organization’s goal is to move the U.S. away from the private housing...

One Night in Kohler’s Old Company Town, Now a Luxury Resort and Spa When it comes to leisure at its namesake Wisconsin vacation complex, the kitchen and bath brand means business.

20 Impressive Floating Homes That Go With the Flow All aboard! These stylish vessels might just inspire you to set sail, and leave land far behind.

Restoring Breuer's House in Garden Kykuit, the Rockefeller estate in Pocantico Hills, New York, hearkens from the days of robber barons and captains of industry.

Alluring Meets Affordable With These 5 Chicago Prefabs Despite its compact urban setting, prefab homes are becoming increasingly favored in Chicago, Illinois.

A Bright Mexican Home Brilliantly Weaves Nature Into its Design In Mexico, a colorful home prioritizes nature by integrating four on-site trees into its layout.

Inside Blu Dot Cofounder John Christakos’s Midcentury Minneapolis Home Originally designed for a sculptor by Elizabeth “Lisl” Close, the gallery-like residence makes space for family, grand...

Reebok and Eames Office Are Releasing a Special Sneaker Collection The sportswear brand has partnered with the legendary designers’ estate to unveil a range of sneakers inspired by the creative...

Marilyn Monroe’s Final Home Is Temporarily Saved From Demolition Los Angeles preservation aficionados flew into action when news of an impending demo permit hit last week.

How E-Commerce Changed the Knockoff Furniture Game Direct-to-consumer revolutionized the furniture market. What’s at stake when fakes are easier to find than ever?

A Dark Serpentine Structure Works as a Surprisingly Airy Family Home Though the building, located outside of Mexico City, might seem brutal at first, its emphasis on and integration with nature...

Taking Architecture to the BMX Track Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

A Miami Renovation That Blends Concrete and Rich Wooden Interiors Designed with Floridian sensibilities, this bright loft gives an otherwise industrial space some warmth.

This Organic Modern Masterpiece by Kendrick Bangs Kellogg Is on the Market For $2.5M The dramatic seaside residence with framed panoramic views of the Pacific is looking for a new owner.

A Series of Interlocking Gables Create a Light-Filled Family Home in Denmark C.F. Møller Architects implements an abundance of brick in an homage to another of their projects, the elegant Aarhus University.