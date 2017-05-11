The vintage olive fireplace from The Retro Burn was the first piece Thomas got for the living room. That locked in the color palette of avocado, sorbet pink, and marigold. The Fireclay Tile platform came in when, despite ordering the tallest fireplace she could find, it missed the ceiling by a few feet. The rest of the room is filled with furniture from Joybird. Thomas held fabric swatches up to the fireplace until she found the perfect hue: Key Largo Green. The Soto chairs are swathed in Bentley Daisy with a West Elm Tripod side table between them. Linen curtains in Ecru by Shade Store add drama and height to the space.