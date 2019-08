Margaret worked with interior designer Jessica Helgerson on the space planning of the rooms, interior finish materials, fireplace, plumbing fixtures, appliances, lighting, and the furnishing of the guesthouse. The living area features a Le Bombole ’07 sofa by Mario Bellini for B&B Italia, a Chieftan chair by Finn Juhl, and a rotating hanging stove by FireOrb. The poufs are by Tazi Designs.