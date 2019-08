This prefabricated home in France was built to embrace the neighborhood.

Along a tree-lined street in the small community of Marly-le-Roi near Paris, most of the homes have high fences on both sides, which hide and isolate neighbors from each other. But the owners of this 1,561-square-foot, three-level CLT prefab home wanted a more open atmosphere, as well as a better visual and spatial connection with its surroundings.