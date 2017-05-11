Favorite
Dining Room, Chair, and Wood Burning Fireplace “Everything out here has been something else,” designer Barbara Hill says of Marfa, Texas. It’s certainly true of her casita, which was formerly a grocery store: The 1,200-square-foot home is filled with reworked pieces, including the Elvis artwork she embellished with pink lights fabricated by the Neon Gallery in Houston and the refurbished Bertoia chairs from Cast + Crew. The minimal color palette is echoed in the freestanding Malm fireplace and the concrete floor sculptures by William Vizcarra from Wrong Marfa. Best Photos from Smaller in Texas