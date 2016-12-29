Modern x Dwell:

My simple line and halftone pattern illustration is a reflection of the contemporary esthetics created for the Modern x Dwell collection. Self initiated project.

This collaboration between Dwell and Target has produced a thoughtful collection of well designed modern pieces. Most pieces represented in my illustration are the outdoor patio collection – pieces include (from left to right) are: Terracotta 6”, 9” and 10” Planters / Outdoor Lounge Chair / Umbrella Navy/White / Outdoor Side Table + Lantern Large Copper / Outdoor Sofa + Geo Pillow / Round Metal Shelf Mirror / Hexagons Concrete Planter.