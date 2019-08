The couple removed an ornamental fireplace mantle in the kitchen, one of few period details they decided not to keep, due to its size. Matte-black quartzite slabs from ABC Worldwide Stone form the kitchen island, which is outfitted with Blanco fixtures; a white Carrara backsplash frames the Bertazzoni range and Dunsmuir cabinetry. The oak-and-steel bar stools are from ABC Carpet & Home.