Along with their dogs Coltrane and Blue, the residence is home to their three children—Rock, eight; Cash, six; and Clover, three. As an example of how the Huffts built the home to be malleable over the years, they designed the playroom in a way that can be modified as they grow up. Matthew explains, “The intention is that their playroom will become their study room. Closets that now hold toys will eventually hold their books.”