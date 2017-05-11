Favorite
Save
Email
Share
Shed & Studio, Living Room Room Type, Family Room Room Type, and Den Room Type Work It “We wanted to open up the back of the house, but there’s nothing to look at,” says Dana. “So we decided to put something in our yard as a focal point, to create our own view.” The architects came up with a glass-walled studio, which Dana uses as her home office. The architects mounted a steel I-beam that spans the yard, with holes drilled at eight-inch intervals for maximum flexibility of use. Right now it’s used for Ikea play equipment, but later they plan to hang a hammock and a movie screen. ikea.com Best Photos from An Airy Addition to a Historic Boise Home