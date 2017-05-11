Mobile sustainability:

The sliding doors were made in Syracuse by CabFab with a formaldehyde-free plant-and-soy-based composite board manufactured by e2e of Ithaca, New York. The mobile

partitions were fashioned from TimberStrand, an engineered lumber made from younger trees rather than old-growth timber.

cabfab.com

e2ematerials.com

ilevel.com

An unconventional exterior: The solar screen is made from medium-density

overlay plywood, a widely available and relatively

affordable material whose traditional use for highway

signs testifies to its durability.