Those in Glass Houses…

…Should consider sustainability! Brammy and Kyprianou wanted the house to be as open and light as possible, but large expanses of regular glass can result in excessive winter heat loss and summer heat gain—and they couldn’t afford two stories of double-glazing. So they opted for Viridian ComfortPlus glass, which is coated with an insulated film that is energy-efficient, reduces sound, and filters UV radiation.

viridianglass.com

Bladder Control

On such a small site there wasn’t much room left for a rainwater tank, which the couple wanted in order to reduce their water consumption (Australia

has strict regulations due to drought). The solution is a clever PVC “water bladder” from Eco Sac concealed under the deck, which holds 3,000 liters of water collected from the roof and used to flush the home’s toilets and run the washing machine.

ecoplanit.com.au, waterplex.com.au