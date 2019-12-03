Sign In
My House: A Creative Couple’s Live/Work Loft Is Full of Sunny, Southwestern Vibes
Bay Area makers and entrepreneurs Jimmy Brower and Damien Merino fill their desert-inspired home with work by local artists to...
An Internationally Celebrated Home in the Australian Backcountry Asks $9M
Tucked under a ridgeline in the Blue Mountains, Invisible House opens to spectacular valley views while protected from the...
7 Top Rug Makers Whose Designs We’re Dying to Bring Home
These designs make us want to cut a rug.
10 Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings We Love
“The good building is not one that hurts the landscape, but one which makes the landscape more beautiful than it was before the...
Vintage Cars Meet Pool Floaties in This Artist’s Kooky Midcentury Landscape
We chat with Chris Labrooy about “The Future Ain’t The Same as it Used to Be,” a short film in which the artist mashes up classic...
Dwell Teams with Decorist to Make Getting Modern Interior Design Easy
The online design platform Decorist connects users who want to refresh their space with Dwell-approved professionals.
The Create & Cultivate Clubhouse Takes Millennial Pink to the Next Level
CEO Jaclyn Johnson and designer Ginny Macdonald take us inside the Los Angeles–based company inspiring thousands of modern...
Preview: Cleantech Corridor Competition
Imagine a massive green community running through the heart of Los Angeles where research labs and small businesses exist ...
Patent Vending
Rescued from its long tenure as the home of processed snacks, the vending machine is enjoying a moment of unprecedented glitz.
Wine Tasting with Georg Riedel
Not so long ago I was at a dinner with a handful of food writers--I was there merely as a food taster--and the fancy stemware...
Tracking Sustainability in Architecture
A chat with William McDonough, Ray Kappe, Glen Small, and others on the history of sustainable architecture.