Not Your Grandma's Victorian
View Photos

Not Your Grandma's Victorian

Add to
Like
Share
By Matthew Keeshin and Dwell
A traditional home in Toronto goes modern.

Old meets new when architecture firm +tongtong gave this Victorian house a modern makeover. Located in a Toronto neighborhood surrounded by traditional homes, the renovation is a nod to its vernacular neighbors while updating the original design. The top floor features a bold triangular glass window, while the renovated facade is equally geometric. In the back, the addition opens up to views of an elm tree. The landscaping wraps around the retaining walls for privacy. 

On the inside, the cut made in the kitchen lets light from above into the open space. The existing structure is now much more open and brings in ample amounts of natural light from multiple skylights. 

&nbsp;The triangular window from the bedroom looks out toward the street. The window includes a custom blind for shading. A zinc awning covers the front door.&nbsp;

 The triangular window from the bedroom looks out toward the street. The window includes a custom blind for shading. A zinc awning covers the front door. 

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample



The 3,000-square-foot home included a renovation and addition.&nbsp;

The 3,000-square-foot home included a renovation and addition. 


The wide doorway leads out onto a deck and is a prime spot for the family to relax or play.&nbsp;

The wide doorway leads out onto a deck and is a prime spot for the family to relax or play. 

Photo Categories:



The space includes a vent-free fireplace in the dining room from EcoSmart Fire.&nbsp;

The space includes a vent-free fireplace in the dining room from EcoSmart Fire. 


The mosaic wall uses tiles from Appiani. &nbsp;

The mosaic wall uses tiles from Appiani.  


The view from the bedroom on the third floor.&nbsp;

The view from the bedroom on the third floor. 