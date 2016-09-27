Not Your Grandma's Victorian

Old meets new when architecture firm +tongtong gave this Victorian house a modern makeover. Located in a Toronto neighborhood surrounded by traditional homes, the renovation is a nod to its vernacular neighbors while updating the original design. The top floor features a bold triangular glass window, while the renovated facade is equally geometric. In the back, the addition opens up to views of an elm tree. The landscaping wraps around the retaining walls for privacy.

On the inside, the cut made in the kitchen lets light from above into the open space. The existing structure is now much more open and brings in ample amounts of natural light from multiple skylights.