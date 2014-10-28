Zero-Carbon Prefab Revitalizes an Old English Mine

Zero carbon and mining are two topics rarely associated with each other. But the Ralph Allen Yard project by Hewitt Studios, a sustainable mix-use development in Southwest England, successfully reimagined the site where stone that the built the town of Bath was extracted into an array of eco-concious residences. Keeping with the spirit of its namesake, Ralph Allen, an entrepreneur and former mayor of Bath, the project showcases an ingenious, prefab solution to building in rough terrain.