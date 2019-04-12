You’d Never Guess This Japanese-Style Home in Tiburon Is a Kit House

When Darla Anderson and Kori Rae came across a property for sale in Tiburon, a secluded town just north of San Francisco, they were enthralled by its intoxicating mix of site and structure. The 3,070-square-foot house was designed in a Japanese style that the couple love and is set in a thicket of tropical plants and pine trees that overlooks a cove, creating a sense of tranquility within striking distance of the city. "There’s such a grounding and spiritual feeling on the property," Kori says.

