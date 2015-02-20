View Photos
Your Chance to Write for Dwell is Here
By Dwell
Love architecture, design, and writing about architecture and design? Join the dwell.com team.
Here at Dwell, we believe there's nothing more exciting than getting to write about design and architecture every single day. We are looking to expand our pool of talented and motivated freelance writers to contribute posts about everything from meticulous midcentury renovations to easy-to-build prefab shelters.
If you're interested in joining our growing digital team, email digitalwriter@dwell.com with your resume and relevant writing samples. We are only looking for writers with the following qualifications:
- Ability to file one post per day, 3-5 days per week, by noon EST.
- Ability to turn in clean copy with minimal typos and other grammatical mistakes.
- Demonstrated social media prowess (Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Pinterest).