Budget Breakdown: An '80s Kitchen Gets a Fresh Look For $42K
Over a year ago, designer Francis Dominguez of EFE Creative Lab, a boutique architectural and interior design studio based in Miami, took on a project close to home—renovating a kitchen and dining space for his brother, sister-in-law, and their growing family. The objectives included improved functionality, plentiful storage, and an enlarged laundry space. Without adding additional square footage, Dominguez unveiled a modern, practical home that would suit the family's needs for a grand total of $42,045.
The characteristic 1980s decor of the original home had to go. The closed-in kitchen layout, flat panel cabinets, and dated Formica counters were replaced with timeless finishes and fixtures. Previously cramped quarters were transformed into a bright, open expanse in an updated layout. By knocking down walls, Dominguez was able to add extra linear footage of cabinetry and counter space. By reorganizing the arrangement of the appliances, he also made room for a peninsula complete with a waterfall edge.
For this growing family, storage was of utmost importance. To address this concern, Dominguez added a custom built-in with two large pantries, and a bench to the dining area. Laundry space was a must for this family of five, so modifications were made to the back porch area to introduce a large laundry and pantry space that blends in with the whole kitchen design.
White shaker cabinets, marble countertops, and a marble backsplash transform the space. Trendy brass pulls, knobs, and lighting fixtures accent throughout. Sherwin Williams Moscow Midnight was used underneath the peninsula, on the dining room wall, and on the door leading to the new laundry room. The rest of the walls are painted a subtle Sherwin Williams Pearly White. The beautiful space was completed just in time for the arrival of a new addition to the family.
Project Credits:
Architectural & Interior Designer: Francis Dominguez, EFE Creative Lab, Inc.
Builder / General Contractor: Dream Home Real Estate
Cabinetry: Panda Cabinets
Cabinetry Install: Eddie
Photographer: Alejandro Rodriguez, Iconic Virtual Studios
