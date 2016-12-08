A Cypress-Clad Lake House Posted Up on an Old Logging Road

Take a look at these photos that ARCHITECTUREFIRM sent us of their Lake House project in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Captured by Brooklyn-based architecture, landscape, and interior photographer James Ewing, the house—which is covered in untreated cypress—is sited along an old logging road that sits on a steep hillside just above Kerr Scott Lake’s flood line.

As a collaborative studio made up of designers and architects based in Brooklyn, New York and Richmond, Virginia, ARCHITECTUREFIRM cut a small courtyard out of the middle in order to create a sheltered terrace.