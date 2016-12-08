A Cypress-Clad Lake House Posted Up on an Old Logging Road
A Cypress-Clad Lake House Posted Up on an Old Logging Road

Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

Take a look at these photos that ARCHITECTUREFIRM sent us of their Lake House project in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Captured by Brooklyn-based architecture, landscape, and interior photographer James Ewing, the house—which is covered in untreated cypress—is sited along an old logging road that sits on a steep hillside just above Kerr Scott Lake’s flood line.

As a collaborative studio made up of designers and architects based in Brooklyn, New York and Richmond, Virginia, ARCHITECTUREFIRM cut a small courtyard out of the middle in order to create a sheltered terrace.

ARCHITECTUREFIRM built this weekend home for a young family of five and their Australian Labradoodles.

The simple bar-shaped house is buried into the hillside, which allows for unobstructed views of the woods below.

The siding is made up of untreated cypress. You can see how each section has weathered differently, depending on how much exposure it's received since its completion in 2013.

A small courtyard cut out of the center holds a sheltered terrace with an outdoor fireplace. This open area separates the main living spaces from the bedrooms and creates a framed view for the family.

