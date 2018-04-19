This Brisbane Home For Sale Is a Lush Sanctuary

An extensive trellis runs the length of this adaptable home on a river gully, helping it feel like a tropical oasis despite being just three kilometers from the city center.
Designed by award-winning Australian practice Andresen O’Gorman Architects and completed in 1997, Rosebery House is a 2,699-square-foot Australian residence that’s thoughtfully layered to create a powerful sense of transition, transparency, and enclosure. The house is now for sale through Modern House—price upon request.
Set on 9,106-square-foot, sequestered, river gully plot in Brisbane’s Highgate Hill suburb, and surrounded by large trees and climbing plants that encourage dappled light and shadows, the house features a massive trellis that runs along the full length of the house.
This trellis provides protection from the western sun, draws in cooling breezes, gives the interiors a high level of transparency, and strengthens its connection to the lush vegetation outdoors.
With the craftsmanship of builder Lon Murphy elevating the design, Rosebery House is a rare, nature-soaked oasis close to the city that not only responds to the topography of its site, but enhances it.
