25 Playful Homes Splashed With Vibrant Pops of Yellow

When Jane Macrae, founder of Nine Muses Design, was designing a family home for clients in the coastal town of Point Lonsdale in Victoria, Australia, the inspiration came from pop star Pink’s hit song, "The FUN House." The result is a colorful home divided into three zones—one for the parents, one for the children, and a central pavilion where the family can come together. In the kids’ bathroom, yellow tiles delineate each boy’s personal area. The Andy Warhol pixelated tiles by Dune were used sparingly for impact.