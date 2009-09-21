View Photos
Yellow Owl Cityscape Stamps
By Aaron Britt
I wandered into the Curiosity Shoppe in San Francisco this weekend and was pleased to discover this rather winsome little set of stamps from Yellow Owl Workshop. I'm not usually a fan of this cutesy kind of stuff, but it very much reminded me of a Product of the Day my fellow editor Jordan Kushins had posted not long ago of a toy block version of London from Muji.
Parents beware, though. You're far more likely to find the impressions of these reclaimed wood and natural rubber stamps on your walls than underfoot. And though one does hate tripping over the Gherkin, cleaning tiny trees and little skyscrapers off the wallpaper is a messier job indeed. These sets are made in San Francisco, though the city could be any place at all.
