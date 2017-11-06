Enjoy the Rest of Fall by Renting One of These Cozy Cabins or Tree Houses

Fall is a prime time to enjoy North America’s forests, mountains, and lakes. So, consider hiding out in a place where you can watch the leaves change color and slowly fall.
If you’re looking for a place to escape from urban living and enjoy the pleasant weather and scenery of autumn, these rentable
cabins and tree houses are perfect for making the most of the season.
Where: Basalt, Colorado
How much: $201 per night
Perfect for a romantic autumn getaway, this cozy 550-square-foot studio cabin with rustic timber details has a huge skylight right above its sleeping loft so that guests can gaze up at the stars as they doze off.
Where: Tamworth, New Hampshire
How much: $126 per night
Located close to a beach on White Lake, this 1,000-square-foot, three-bedroom cabin is newly renovated and has an impressive kitchen with granite countertops. Plus, there's plenty of outdoor spaces where guests can partake in autumnal feasting.
Where: Willow, New York
How much: $325 per night
Set amidst a densely forested 14-acre property on the edge of a natural swimming pond in Willow, this tree house in Upstate New York is a wonderful place for a fall retreat. Just a two-hour drive from NYC, the house is clad in reclaimed-FSC timber and has a spacious lofted bedroom and open-plan lounge that opens out to two balconies on either side.
Where: Chesterfield, Massachusetts
How much: $240 per night
This 1850s post-and-beam barn is designed with pine-paneled walls and floors, but is filled with modern furniture. The generous front porch looks out to a mountain brook and a forest filled with pine, birch, and maple trees.
Where: Portland, Oregon
How much: $202 per night
Designed by architect James G. Tropfenbaum in 1979, this tree house in Portland’s heavily forested West Hills has been updated with modern interiors and is now available for rent through Airbnb.
Where: Asheville, North Carolina
How Much: $3,000 per month
Nestled within the Blue Ridge Mountains, this home is located in the perfect spot for exploring Asheville's Biltmore Village, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Pisgah National Forest, Grandfather Mountain, Mount Mitchell State Park, and the Cherokee Indian reservation. Spacious with modern interiors, the home has a front and back deck that are both ideal for enjoying the cool autumn weather.
Where: Blue Ridge, Georgia
How much: $200 per night
Located in the Aska Adventure area of Blue Ridge, Georgia, this 750-square-foot, three-story tree house called "Canopy Blue" has close to 1,200 square feet of outdoor deck and is great for families with kids. The house has high ceilings, French doors that overlook a fire pit below, a table crafted from a hollowed tree trunk, bunk beds, and a loft with a swing bed.
Where: Holmes, New York
How much: $265 per night
Surrounded by woods, this Hudson Valley cabin from the 1950s has its own private dock on Lake Dutchess, offering guests the best of both land and water. Renovated in 2015, it's been updated with skylights, a retro fireplace, and large windows that look out to the lake.
Where: Osage Beach, Missouri
How much: $81 per night
With light wooden walls and a simple gray-and-white color scheme, this four-bedroom cabin from the 1930s in the heart of Osage Beach is full of Scandinavian charm.