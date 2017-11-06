Enjoy the Rest of Fall by Renting One of These Cozy Cabins or Tree Houses
Vacation Homes + Lifestyle

Enjoy the Rest of Fall by Renting One of These Cozy Cabins or Tree Houses

By Michele Koh Morollo
As we hit the peak of fall, the season's cool air and distinctive colors call travelers to the wild—perhaps for one last outdoor adventure before the puffer jackets and gloves are required. Hurry and book a stay before it's too late!

Fall is a prime time to enjoy North America’s forests, mountains, and lakes. So, consider hiding out in a place where you can watch the leaves change color and slowly fall.  

If you’re looking for a place to escape from urban living and enjoy the pleasant weather and scenery of autumn, these rentable cabins and tree houses are perfect for making the most of the season.  

Cozy Cabin Nestled by a Stream

Where: Basalt, Colorado 

How much: $201 per night 

Perfect for a romantic autumn getaway, this cozy 550-square-foot studio cabin with rustic timber details has a huge skylight right above its sleeping loft so that guests can gaze up at the stars as they doze off.&nbsp;

New Hamsphire Lakeside Cabin

Where: Tamworth, New Hampshire 

How much: $126 per night

Located close to a beach on White Lake, this 1,000-square-foot, three-bedroom cabin is newly renovated and has an impressive kitchen with granite countertops. Plus, there's plenty of outdoor spaces where guests can partake in autumnal feasting.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Tree House on a Pond’s Edge

Where: Willow, New York 

How much: $325 per night 

Set amidst a densely forested 14-acre property on the edge of a natural swimming pond in Willow, this tree house in Upstate New York is a wonderful place for a fall retreat. Just a two-hour drive from NYC, the house is clad in reclaimed-FSC timber and has a spacious lofted bedroom and open-plan lounge that opens out to two balconies on either side.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Chesterfield Wilderness Cabin

Where: Chesterfield, Massachusetts 

How much: $240 per night 

This 1850s post-and-beam barn is designed with pine-paneled walls and floors, but is filled with modern furniture. The generous front porch looks out to a mountain brook and a forest filled with pine, birch, and maple trees.&nbsp; &nbsp;

Tree House Near Downtown Portland

Where: Portland, Oregon 

How much: $202 per night 

Designed by architect James G. Tropfenbaum in 1979, this tree house in Portland’s heavily forested West Hills has been updated with modern interiors and is now available for rent through Airbnb.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Home Base For Nature Lovers

Where: Asheville, North Carolina 

How Much: $3,000 per month 

Nestled within the Blue Ridge Mountains, this home is located in the perfect spot for exploring Asheville's Biltmore Village, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Pisgah National Forest, Grandfather Mountain, Mount Mitchell State Park, and the Cherokee Indian reservation. Spacious with modern interiors, the home has a front and back deck that are both ideal for enjoying the cool autumn weather.

Large Tree House in Georgia

Where: Blue Ridge, Georgia 

How much: $200 per night 

Located in the Aska Adventure area of Blue Ridge, Georgia, this 750-square-foot, three-story tree house called "Canopy Blue" has close to 1,200 square feet of outdoor deck and is great for families with kids. The house has high ceilings, French doors that overlook a fire pit below, a table crafted from a hollowed tree trunk, bunk beds, and a loft with a swing bed.

Retro Lakeside Cabin

Where: Holmes, New York 

How much: $265 per night 

Surrounded by woods, this Hudson Valley cabin from the 1950s has its own private dock on Lake Dutchess, offering guests the best of both land and water. Renovated in 2015, it's been updated with skylights, a retro fireplace, and large windows that look out to the lake.

Bright Scandinavian-Inspired Cabin

Where: Osage Beach, Missouri 

How much: $81 per night 

With light wooden walls and a simple gray-and-white color scheme, this four-bedroom cabin from the 1930s in the heart of Osage Beach is full of Scandinavian charm.&nbsp;

